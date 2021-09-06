Valdosta State University
Dean's List
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State University celebrates more than 300 distinguished and accomplished students who earned Dean’s List status during Summer 2021, including the following area residents.
To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.
• Kinley Weldon of Moultrie.
• James Mercer of Moultrie.
• Haley Martinez of Moultrie.
• Tristan Addi of Moultrie.
• Valentina Carrichi of Norman Park.
• Matthew Taylor of Moultrie.
• Chasmine Williams of Moultrie.
• Margaret Taylor of Moultrie.
• Brandy Carrichi of Moultrie.
• Katie Martinez of Moultrie.
• Parker Bullard of Moultrie.
• Andrea Hernandez Sanchez of Moultrie.
• Gina Sierra of Moultrie.
• William Carter of Pavo.
• Tonya Dean of Norman Park.
• Geovanna Chavez of Moultrie.
Georgia Southwestern
Dean’s List
AMERICUS, Ga. — Meg Croft, a resident of Moultrie, made the Summer 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 437 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Academic Achievement
AMERICUS, Ga. — The following local residents made the Summer 2021 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 437 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
• Amber Boyd of Moultrie.
• Ragen Bozeman of Omega.
• Nicholas Grave De Peralta of Coolidge.
• Amanda Powell of Doerun.
• Jaiden Thompson of Doerun.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
