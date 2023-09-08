Area residents make Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern
AMERICUS — The following local residents made the Summer 2023 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 430 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
Nicholas Grave De Peralta of Coolidge.
Kari Hardigree of Ochlocknee.
Brooklyn Massey of Norman Park.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
SNHU announces Summer 2023 President's List
MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 President's List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
Area students on the list include:
- Michael Bracht of Moultrie.
- Shawn Connell of Moultrie.
- Tykerriya Madison of Moultrie.
- Doris Green of Moultrie.
University of West Georgia announces President's List
The University of West Georgia has named one local resident to the Summer 2023 President's List, Bailey Murphy.
The President's List is a record of an elite class of UWG Wolves who achieve a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.