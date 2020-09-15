MOULTRIE, Ga. — Students from Willie J. Williams Middle School watched as Moultrie firefighters and police officers walked the steps of Mack Tharpe Stadium Friday as part of the commemoration of the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
School Resource Officer Hiram Cordona arranged for the school’s special education students to visit the local heroes and see the fire truck, inside and out. Each of the students sat in the truck and were given a hat from the fire department.
