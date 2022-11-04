MOULTRIE, Ga. — The pastor, officers, and members of Williams Tabernacle Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate their 71st Annual Mammoth Tea Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m.
The speaker for the occasion will be the Rev. Mack Thomas Jr., pastor of Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Macon, Georgia. The Willow Grove Praise Team of Moultrie will render the music.
This year's theme is "Now is the Time - Behold, Now is the Time - Behold, Now is the time of God's favor; Now is the day of Salvation" based on II Corinthians 6: 2.
The Mammoth Tea Program was created and organized under the leadership of the late Rev. Maceo C. Pettigrew, according to a press release from Williams Tabernacle CME Church. This special occasion promotes a cultural and religious campaign in the church and community. It also gives the members the opportunity to fellowship and partner with the people in the community.
The Mammoth Tea speaker, Rev. Mack Thomas Jr., was born in Bartow, Georgia, to the late Mack Thomas Sr. and Annie Lee Flournoy Thomas. He is the youngest of nine siblings.
Thomas is a 1969 graduate of Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Georgia, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agronomy with a concentration in Soils from Fort Valley State College in 1974. He is also a 2010 graduate of the Phillips School of Theology Certificate Program. Upon graduating from Fort Valley State College, he began his career with the USDA, Natural Resources Conservation Services, where he worked for 33 years including two summers of internship.
In November of 1993, Thomas answered the call to the preaching ministry. He was ordained a deacon in 1996 and elder in 1998 at the Annual Conferences held at Holsey Temple C.M.E. Church and Bethel C.M.E. Church respectively.
After retiring from the Natural Resources Conservation Service in 2005, Thomas started his own business —Southeast Georgia Soil Consulting Services, Incorporated.
Thomas is currently the pastor of Trinity C.M.E. Church in Macon, Georgia, where he has served since 2010. He is a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated and the Soil Science Classers Association.
Thomas is the widower of the late Malinda Floyd Thomas, and he is the father of four children: Mackenzie and Christa survive while Corey and LaRon, preceded him in death. The pastor has seven grandchildren: Danisha, Tevin, William, Kenzie, Corey, Jonathan, and Zyaire.
The public is cordially invited to attend this program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.