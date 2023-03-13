MOULTRIE, Ga. — Jessica Jordan, president of the Moultrie Federated Guild, welcomed attendees to the annual Southwest District meeting of the Georgia Federation of Women's Clubs, which was held on Saturday, March 11, at the Women's Clubhouse in Moultrie.
Members from the Albany Woman's, Azalea City Woman's, Cochran Woman's, Moultrie Federated Guild, Sylvester Woman's, Tifton Woman's, Valdosta Woman's, and Vienna Woman's clubs attended.
