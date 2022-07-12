MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrian Kathryn Crosson Wooten celebrated her 98th birthday on July 3. Surrounded by friends and family, she shared that her love for the Lord and a loving heart contributed to her long years.
Wooten had five children, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Her favorite pastime is watching the Braves.
She is a long time member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, where she was recognized on her birthday as their eldest member.
