Lights, Lights took place for the second night Tuesday in downtown Moultrie. At 6 p.m. the Christmas tree inside the square lit up as did the strings all throughout the nearby streets. Citizens are getting out to walk around, children playing in the lawn and photos taken in the sleigh and with the life-sized cutouts of Christmas themes.
Everyting including the Canopy of Lights Scavenger Hunt continue tonight (Wednesday) and Thanksgiving night. Several mystery bulbs are hidden in plain sight. See the City of Moultrie Facebook page for hints on what to look for.
