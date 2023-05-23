$1MOULTRIE – The Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority (MCCPRA) was awarded a $1.8 million grant by Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Thursday. The “Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionately Impacted Communities” grant funding is designed to improve recreational facilities in census tracts with a poverty rate of 25 percent or more.
One such tract is in Northwest Moultrie and contains William Bryant Park, Shaw Gymnasium and Aquatics Center, R.D. Smith Youth Center, Ryce Community Center and Drew Field, according to a press release from the MCCPRA.
MCCPRA took over the William Bryant Park complex facilities, located at 735 Fifth Ave. N.W., in 2017 when the Authority was formed and began managing all parks and recreation in the county. Some facilities at the William Bryant Park complex are more than 60 years old, and the MCCPRA said the rehabilitation of these aged facilities is critically needed to improve health and safety in the surrounding neighborhood.
“The facilities at the William Bryant Park complex all provide alternative activities for the youth in our neighborhoods. The potential for these spaces to be even better utilized by adding safety and security features and basic upgrades is enormous,” wrote Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson in a letter of support for the grant.
Also issuing formal letters of support for the project were City of Moultrie Mayor William McIntosh, Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon, and Boys & Girls Club of Moultrie-Colquitt County Executive Director Joel Jenkins.
In addition to the grant, MCCPRA will provide matching money from its general fund, its capital improvement funds and its share of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, the press release said.
At William Bryant Park, plans include playground enhancements and landscaping, including the addition of shade elements, fencing, maintenance to the basketball courts, and a new mini-pitch soccer court. Plans also include a small pavilion with restrooms and water fountains, a feature the park is currently lacking due to removal decades ago.
In the gym and adjacent aquatics area, renovations have already begun. The full plan includes gym floor resurfacing, exterior paint, swimming pool improvements for both the kiddie pool and lap pool, parking lot renovations, and replacement of the air conditioning system. Windows and exterior doors will also be replaced. R.D. Smith Youth Center will have air units replaced and an outdoor classroom will be created. At Drew Field, drainage issues will be addressed to make the field fully usable.
State-of-the-art video surveillance will be installed throughout the complex, as well.
“We have seen MCCPRA grow and develop over the years, and we are pleased with the current leadership team, board, and their efforts to improve public recreational facilities at the neighborhood level,” wrote Mayor McIntosh. “The MCCPRA staff has proven to be capable of managing large-scale improvement projects, including a three-million-dollar upgrade to swimming and diving facilities. We have full confidence in both the team and the transparent collaboration between our organization and theirs.”
MCCPRA Executive Director Maggie Davidson said she can’t wait to get started. In fact, in April the Authority completed the Shaw Gym’s new flooring and resurfaced the pool. Now that the rest of the funding has been secured, the other components of the project will break ground quickly, with an anticipated completion date of December 2024, she said.
“This funding is a big deal for Moultrie,” said Davidson. “Safe, modern, comprehensive recreational facilities keep people in communities, attract new people to communities, and create a sense of neighborhood pride. We feel like this just marks the beginning of some really great things in store for Colquitt County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.