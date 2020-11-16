MOULTRIE, Ga. – During the second week of November, Colquitt County added one to its total of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths. It’s the first such increase for the month and first change since late October.
According to figures from Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 tracker, the total number of related deaths for the coronavirus went from 47 to 48 on Nov. 10. Though the hospital’s totals would include its patients who are not Colquitt County residents, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s total for confirmed deaths in Colquitt County has increased from 40 to 41. The number was 40 beginning on Oct. 27 and stayed there through Nov. 9.
The Colquitt County School System saw another spike in quarantined students of 155 from Nov. 9’s weekly update to the one released Nov. 16. When October ended, 156 students were quarantined, but that number went up to 206 on Nov. 9 and then 361 on Nov. 16. Quarantined staff members numbered 14 on Oct. 30, 24 on Nov. 9 and 36 on Nov. 16.
Only four students and four staff members tested positive for coronavirus during the past week, according to the system’s update.
Colquitt County, however, does not have High Transmission Indicator status for COVID-19 through the Department of Public Health. In fact, the DPH reported that, in a period from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6, Colquitt County had a decrease in the percentage change in the number of confirmed cases of five percent or more. In that same time span, emergency room visits for COVID-19 also decreased in its percentage change by more than five percent.
Statewide, out of the 990 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the nine new confirmed deaths and 24 hospitalizations reported Monday by the DPH, none were from Colquitt County. From Sunday to Monday, Colquitt County’s total confirmed cases remained at 2,220 and total hospitalizations remained at 175.
For the state, there are 387,930 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, 8,471 deaths and 33,265 hospitalizations. In terms of hospitalizations in Georgia, the highest number recorded in one day was 3,200 on July 30. Though statewide hospitalizations increased from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9 by 7.7 percent, there is still a 52 percent decrease since July 30.
