MOULTRIE, Ga. — Three indictments and seven accusations were handed down this week in relation to Colquitt County theft cases.
On Tuesday, March 16, the Colquitt County Grand Jury released its indictments and the Colquitt County District Attorney’s Office released its accusations. Together, they represented dozens of cases moving forward in the county’s Superior Court.
Neither an indictment nor an accusation is a conviction. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Theft indictments
• Justin McLeod Hatcher; terroristic threats and theft by taking.
• Cornelius Nelson; theft by shoplifting.
• Charles Jason Hobgood; burglary in the first degree and theft by taking.
Theft accusations
• Jack Andrew Brinkley; theft by taking.
• Dynarian Wyche; theft by receiving stolen property, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, altered license plate and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Satoya Nicole King; forgery in the third degree.
• Sheldrick Tyshawn Ponder; theft by taking.
• Geiller Aguilla Fiallo; four counts of forgery of a financial transaction card.
• Gregory Lamar Daniels; theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
• Adryannah Watson; four counts of financial transaction card theft.
Other indictments
• Justin Cedric Suber; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Larry Conell Williams; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Marcus Jermaine Norman; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, loitering or prowling, open container, improperly parked vehicle and two counts of obstruction of an officer.
• Ruben Salas Hernandez; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign, improper passing, open container, driving under the influence (less safe) (alcohol) and two counts disregarding a traffic control device.
• Adrian Soto; driving while license suspended.
• Terrance Dyquan Huckaby; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, driving while license suspended, affixing of plate to conceal or misrepresent identity, disregarding traffic control device and reckless driving.
• Daniel Omar Corado; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, violation of duty upon striking a fixed object, obstruction of an officer, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and two counts hit and run.
