MOULTRIE, Ga – A 14-year-old juvenile was found walking down the road May 13 following a severe dump truck accident. The truck had been reported stolen earlier.
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office released the report of the accident Monday.
The CCSO said a driver was driving west on Dunn Road when he saw the injured juvenile. He transported the juvenile to Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Room for medical treatment, according to the incident report.
Investigator Nathan Cato, from the Moultrie Police Department, said that the juvenile was transported by helicopter to a hospital outside the area, where he remains with serious injuries.
Officials from the CCSO were dispatched to the area at about 5:05 p.m. They found an abandoned dump truck that appeared to have struck a tree. There were no occupants in the vehicle.
“They are lucky to be alive,” Ronald Jordan, of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division, said.
Moultrie police are investigating both the theft of the truck from the 900 block of Second Street and the accident, although a sheriff’s deputy was the first officer dispatched to the crash.
According to the deputy’s report, the juvenile advised that someone else drove the truck and later advised there was another vehicle involved. Neither claim has been confirmed by authorities at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.