MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie City Council members voted at Tuesday’s meeting to accept a bid to replace sewer manholes on 15th Avenue Southeast, which has been closed for weeks due to the manholes’ collapse.
The Sewer Replacement Project was awarded to Popco Inc., from Albany in the amount of $216,183.20. The sum will be paid out of the Water/Sewer Fund, according to the meeting’s agenda.
Purchase of the materials for the project was approved in the May 18 City Council meeting. The sum of those materials was $113,102.69.
There is currently a 12-16 week lead time on the arrival of these materials, City Manager Pete Dillard said. Once the materials arrive the project of replacing the manholes will take “about 30 days,” said Dillard, but that won’t be the end of the project.
Dillard estimates that work will begin “sometime in August '' and after the manholes are replaced, the street will have to be redone. Dillard hopes to have the project completed “between October and November.”
Other actions taken by the council include approving a budget amendment that will allow for the payment of the Sewer Replacement Project, voting to close dormant bank accounts and approving an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation to secure the city’s sponsorship of the Spence Airport.
All items were accepted by the board.
The next city council meeting, scheduled for July 6, has been canceled in observance of Independence Day. The council will meet again July 20.
