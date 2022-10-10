MOULTRIE — Seven accusations and nine indictments were handed down last week in drug-related cases.
On Thursday, October 6, the Colquitt County Grand Jury released its indictments and the Colquitt County District Attorney’s Office released its accusations. Both represented numerous cases moving forward within the county’s Superior Court.
Neither an indictment nor an accusation is a conviction. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Both an indictment and an accusation allow a case to proceed in the county’s Superior Court system. All details of the following cases are from indictment documents filed with the Colquitt County Clerk of Court’s Office.
Drug accusations:
- Ivory Joe Ward; three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and illegal use of a communication facility.
- Monte Lamonte Parrish; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, illegal use of a communication facility, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Other charges include disregarding a traffic control device and obstruction.
- Zykerian Barfield and Jockevin Savage; possession of marijuana (both) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (both).
- Sebastian Katelic; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and possession of drug related objects.
- Michael Green; possession of methamphetamine.
- Armonti Thompson; possession of a controlled substance, drugs in the original container and driving under the influence (less safe — drugs).
- Zacharian Williams; possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana more than one ounce.
Drug indictments:
- Brandon Palmer; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, illegal use of a communication facility and sound violation.
- Joseph Holt; possession of controlled substance by inmate, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug-related objects.
- Marvin Dewayne Fish; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and failure to wear a safety belt.
- Darren Huntley and Yashekia Fields; possession of schedule I controlled substance (both defendants), possession of marijuana less than one ounce (both defendants), abandonment of drugs in public place (both defendants) and tampering with evidence (both defendants).
- Brenden Pollock and Holly Pollock; possession of methamphetamine (both defendants) and possession of a schedule II controlled substance (B. Pollock).
- Jefferson Pate; possession of methamphetamine.
- Jerry Bozeman; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
- Terrence Grant and Rebecca Russo; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (both defendants) and possession of methamphetamine (both defendants).
- Franklin Rhudy Jr.; possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute and rape.
