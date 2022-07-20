MOULTRIE, Ga. – An 18-year-old man was recently indicted by the Colquitt County Grand Jury for having a weapon at Colquitt County High School.
The weapon? A SplatRBall gun.
Court documents say Connor Logan Moore shot two students with water gel projectiles from the gun on Jan. 26. Moore was charged with carrying weapons within certain school areas and affray (fighting).
According to the SplatRBall website, the SplatRBall is a battery-operated blaster gun that fires soft water bead gel ball ammunition.
The website also features a prominent warning that states, “Do not take SplatRBall Blasters to any school or federal properties. Do not aim at or blast people or animals. Do not brandish or paint SplatRBall blasters to look like a firearm.”
An indictment is an official accusation of a crime, not a conviction. It allows the case to proceed in the county’s Superior Court System. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.