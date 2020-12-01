MOULTRIE, Ga. – Mary Ann Devine, 18, of Norman Park lost her life Sunday afternoon when a van she was riding in overturned off the 3300 block of Cool Springs Road.
Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock told The Moultrie Observer Tuesday that Devine was a passenger in a van that first ran off the road then tried to get back on and overturned. Brock said four people in all were ejected from the van, but there was only one fatality.
Devine died at the scene of multiple blunt force trauma, Brock said.
