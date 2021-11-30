MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock has identified 19-year-old Aubrey Nichols as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred Thanksgiving afternoon.
The accident occurred on Ellenton-Norman Park Road Thursday afternoon, according to Brock.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. The Observer reached out to the GSP but as of Tuesday afternoon they have not responded.
Brock was able to confirm that Nichols and another passenger were “driving along the road when they lost control of the vehicle.” Nichols later died at Colquitt Regional Medical Center from “multiple instances of blunt force trauma,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.