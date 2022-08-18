MOULTRIE, Ga. – Due to an increase in entering auto cases this month, the Moultrie Police Department warns Moultrians to increase security measures as investigators progress in an ongoing investigation.
On Sunday, Aug. 14, the City of Moultrie shared a Facebook post informing citizens of the crimes.
“The Moultrie Police Department has recently received many entering auto reports,” the post states. “The majority of thefts reported are due to unlocked vehicles. The MPD has added extra patrols due to the number of reports and asks citizens to help by making sure they remove valuables and lock vehicles. If you are a victim or see suspicious activity, please call 911.”
Lt. David Corona of the MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division said the department received multiple reports of people entering vehicles between Aug. 1 and Aug. 16.
“On the evening of August 15, officers were dispatched to the area of Woodland Drive, where three individuals had [gone] into a vehicle,” Corona said.
Sometime after their arrival, the officers made contact with two individuals, who were taken in for questioning, he said.
He said MPD investigators were able to connect the individuals with the thefts and establish additional suspects.
“After further investigation, three juvenile males and two adult males were arrested,” Corona said.
All suspects – including the two adult suspects, Jaquarious Taylor, 26, and Ziteas Ziegler, 17 -- were charged with multiple counts of entering autos, Corona said.
“This is still an ongoing investigation,” he said. “Anyone with any additional information can call the MPD at (229) 985-3131.”
