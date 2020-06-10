MOULTRIE, Ga. -- It took multiple Colquitt County sheriff’s deputies to arrest a Florida man on Sunday. Two of the officers were injured, as were two other people.
The suspect went out kicking as the deputies carried him out of another person’s residence, Investigator Kat Johnson said.
Gary Allen Brock, 41, of Green Coast Spring, Fla., was charged June 7 on two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, seven counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, two counts of removal of weapon from public official, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and battery-family violence.
Johnson said that the seven counts were for each officer who had to get physical with Brock because of his failure to comply with their commands.
According to her, the whole ordeal began when Brock attacked his girlfriend while she slept.
“He came in there, woke her up and was grabbing her, picked her up, would not let her go,” Johnson said. “She was trying to get out the door and every time, he would pull her back.”
This prevented her from seeking help, which led to his false imprisonment and battery charges, Johnson said. The homeowner heard the commotion and attempted to help.
“He tried to intervene and that time Brock went into the kitchen, grabbed knives and started throwing [them] at the man,” Johnson said.
After a knife struck the homeowner in the chest, Brock crawled under the kitchen table, barricading himself. It gave the girlfriend and homeowner a chance to leave the house and Brock ran back into the bedroom.
A deputy was called in to the homeowner’s residence on Roundtree Bridge Road and upon arrival found Brock in a bedroom with himself barricaded between the bed and the wall.
He refused to come out.
“Once the deputies started talking to him, they could tell that his behavior and his thinking was pretty erratic,” Johnson said.
CCSO found out later that Brock was under the influence of narcotics, but at the time did not know this.
The deputy called in back up, prompting another deputy’s arrival. Both entered the bedroom, continuing to talk with Brock in order to get him out. Brock then kicked a deputy in the face and hit them in the face with a metal container.
The deputies attempted to detain Brock to transfer him from the bedroom to a more spacious area. Brock refused to comply, so the deputies had to carry him.
“His body movements were so out of control that he was constantly kicking both of the deputies in the face, the head and in the chest,” Johnson said.
More backup was called to the scene, but Brock, acting erratic, still refused to comply which led officers to suspect he was under the influence. Thirty to 35 minutes later, the deputies were able to detain Brock.
Two deputies, Bentley Hughes and Rod Davis, were sent to Colquitt Regional Medical Center for injury treatment.
“They were treated for concussion symptoms,” Johnson said. “Both deputies, of course, suffered scratching, had large lacerations on their arms from attempting to have to physically detain Brock."
The homeowner and Brock’s girlfriend were also sent to the hospital, but they and the deputies have since been released.
Johnson said Brock came to Moultrie right after being released from a Central Georgia rehab center.
He also had to be monitored until he calmed down, after which he told a jail officer that he was under the influence of narcotics. He has not been charged with any drug offenses, according to the arrest report.
