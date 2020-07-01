MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested two on drug-related charges this past Monday. They’re still searching for more, investigators say.
John Wayne Blackburn, 59, and Katheryn Louise Bentley, 52, were both charged June 29 with possession of cocaine. They were found in a “known drug area.”
Investigator Keith Newman said they’re keeping things vague until more arrests are made.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” he said. “There isn’t anyone we can arrest right now. We were just surveilling the area where we know there’s been drug activity, and lo and behold, we got these two guys -- this guy and this girl.”
Finding that neither of the two were dealers was a let-down, Newman said. He hopes the Sheriff’s Office will be able to make another arrest in the coming days.
