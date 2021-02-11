MOULTRIE, Ga. — Victims in two recent automobile accidents were both treated and released from Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Savanna Michelle Warren, of Norman Park, was injured when a 2005 GMC Sierra 2500 pulled out in front of her 2017 Kia Soul on Hopewell Church Road about 5:20 p.m. Feb. 5. She told the Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy who investigated the accident that she could not avoid hitting the truck when it pulled from Country Circle.
Warren was treated and released from the hospital, a hospital spokeswoman said.
The driver of the truck, Samuel Cordova, of Country Circle, was not injured, according to the deputy’s report.
In the second accident, Melissa McClure, of Hartsfield, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse on Highway 37 West at West Woods Drive around noon Feb. 7 when another vehicle turned right when she expected it to turn left. To avoid the car, McClure swerved into the ditch and hit a culvert, a Colquitt County deputy reported.
McClure was taken to Colquitt Regional by EMS but was treated and released, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Three passengers in her car — ages 37, 14 and 12 — were not hurt, the deputy reported.
