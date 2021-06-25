MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two men were captured after they jumped from a second story balcony during a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team raid June 17. In all, six people were arrested.
DET agents had previously conducted an undercover purchase of marijuana at 715 First St. S.E. Apt 6, the residence of Sabrina Cheyenne Jones, 22, and Aubrey Michelle Padilla, age unknown, according to DET Agent Ivon Folsom.
The purchase enabled the team to get a search warrant, and Folsom conducted a second undercover purchase just before the raid.
After exiting the apartment, Folsom was walking down the apartment stairs to rejoin the other members of the DET when Quantavious Patillo, 25, 624 Oak Circle, was coming up.
“Patillo recognized one of our agents and he fled into the apartment I had just left,” said Folsom.
Shortly after Patillo ran inside, members of the DET announced they were serving a search warrant at the door of the apartment. During this time, Moultrie resident Alec Daniels, age unknown, and Trevious Tre’Mond Cooper, 26, of 207 Hillcrest Ave. S.E., attempted to jump from the apartment’s balcony.
Daniels broke his leg in the fall and Cooper proceeded to run on foot but was captured shortly after by Folsom.
An unmarked prescription bottle, “multiple ounces of marijuana, a digital scale and an undisclosed amount of cash” were found inside the residence, Folsom said. Patillo and another person inside the apartment, Tamorious Collins, 29, 207 Hillcrest Ave. S.E., had firearms on their persons at the time of their arrests.
After a further search of the apartment more marijuana and cocaine was found in the bedroom of Jones, Folsom said.
According to Folsom, Daniels was released from Colquitt Regional Medical Center “shortly after his arrest” and was transported to the Colquitt County Jail.
Jones was charged with two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine.
Patillo was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Collins was charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Padilla was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and sale of marijuana.
Daniels was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Cooper was charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance.
