MOULTRIE, Ga. — At the first Board of Education meeting in 2023, two new board members were sworn in and began their terms.
Darren Hembree and Hayden Willis were elected last year to fill two vacant spots on the board and will serve four-year terms.
Trudie Hill from District 1 was also sworn in. She began serving on the board in 2004 and won re-election last year without opposition.
Judge Wes Lewis conducted the swearing-in ceremony.
Darren Hembree ran unopposed for District 5. Hembree is a farmer producing cotton and peanuts. He also raises beef cattle. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Colquitt County Farm Bureau, the Georgia Producers Alliance, and Cotton Incorporated. He is also a director on the National Cotton Council Board. He graduated cum laude from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agribusiness.
“I am excited to begin this journey on the school board to keep the Colquitt County School District at the forefront of education in Georgia,” Hembree said.
He is married to Wendy, and they have two sons, Hayden (16) and Landon (13). They are members of First Baptist Church in Doerun.
Hayden Willis, a local attorney, was elected to represent District 4. Born and raised in Colquitt County, he attended Oglethorpe University and law school at Louisiana State University. Willis currently serves on the Colquitt County Educational Foundation board and the Colquitt County Career Achievement Award program. He is an adjunct professor at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“I’m looking forward to supporting our classroom teachers by favoring policies that remove the red tape and take their focus away from student academic needs,” Willis said.
He is married to Jena, and they have two children, Merrit (4) and Tristan (2). They attend the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
The Board of Education meets monthly for a work session at 5:30 p.m. and a regular board meeting at 6:00 p.m. A listing of board meeting dates can be found at www.colquitt.k12.ga.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.