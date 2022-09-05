MOULTRIE, Ga. — Parts of two county roads will be temporarily closed to allow a state Department of Transportation contractor to work on Highway 133 at its intersections with those roads.
The state DOT announced Friday that Woodmen Road west of 133 and Old Albany Road south of 133 are scheduled to close Sept. 12. No firm reopening date has been determined, the DOT said.
Traffic on Woodmen Road West will use Sylvester Highway and traffic on Old Albany Road South will use Blasingame Road.
In November 2020, Reames and Son Construction Company was awarded the project to widen Highway 133 from U.S. Highway 319 in Moultrie to Mike Horne Road, the first of five projects that together will four-lane the highway from Albany to Moultrie. Construction on the first section is expected to be complete by Dec. 3, 2023.
In July 2021, the DOT awarded the second project, from State Route 112 near Bridgeboro in Worth County to County Line Road in Dougherty County, to Oxford Construction Company. Construction is expected to be complete by April 14, 2024.
In October 2021, the DOT awarded the third project to Oxford Construction. It runs from County Line Road to Holly Drive, all in Dougherty County, and is expected to be complete by Feb. 23, 2025.
Two other projects have not been awarded yet. Information on the GDOT’s website expects the project from north of the Colquitt County line to SR112 to begin in the 2023 fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2022. The project from Mike Horne Road to the Colquitt-Worth county line, including the city of Doerun, is expected to begin construction in FY2025. That said, timing of all five projects has varied over the years and is subject to change until the contract is signed.
