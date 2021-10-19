MOULTRIE, Ga. — Beth Lee Garner is a South Georgia mother of two, an accountant, a wife of 20 years and a breast cancer warrior.
“I don’t like the word ‘survivor,’” Garner said. “I’m a warrior, not a survivor.”
Garner was raised in Tifton but has lived in Moultrie for the past 15 years. She currently works remotely for one of the largest public accounting firms in the country, BDO USA, LLP, according to Garner. Her husband, Hamilton, works as a lawyer at the Moultrie-based firm, Whelchel & Carlton, LLP, and her twin sons, Robert and William attend Tift Area Academy in Tifton.
When she went into the doctor’s office on a Tuesday in August 2019, it was just for routine lab work.
“He said, ‘We’ve got to get you in for a mammogram,’ I told him that it would have to be this week because I was flying to Chicago the next week,” Garner said.
She was able to get a mammogram at the Sterling Center for Women’s Health that Thursday. It would be the first mammogram of her life at 46 years old.
“I was just doing some work and they called and asked if I could come back Friday for another mammogram,” she said.
During her second visit, she received another mammogram as well as an ultrasound on her breasts. She was then told that a biopsy would need to be taken and she was scheduled for one the next Monday.
After the results came back from that biopsy in September 2019, Garner received her diagnosis of Invasive Lobular Carcinoma.
“It’s one of those things that just hits differently for everybody. I just wanted to hear my options,” Garner said regarding her reaction to the diagnosis.
ILC is characterized as an “type of breast cancer that begins in the milk-producing glands (lobules) of the breast. Invasive cancer means the cells have broken out of the lobule where they began and have the potential to spread to the lymph nodes and other parts of the body,” according to an article published by the Mayo Clinic of Florida.
“There was no lump,” Garner said. “This wasn’t something that anybody could’ve just felt. I just knew my breasts hurt real bad. Only the mammogram and the ultrasound were able to pick it up.”
After receiving the news, Garner went up and down the East Coast for second opinions.
“I flew up to New York for my first, second opinion at the Sloan Kettering Clinic. I then went to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville and an oncologist sat down with me for about an hour and a half talking about my prognosis, treatments plans and just about anything else.”
Garner said that every cancer patient is unique just like the cancer they’re fighting.
“Each treatment is crafted for each patient. It all depends on the size of the tumor, the growth, the growth and so many other things. Sometimes it’s better for chemo then surgery or surgery then chemo.”
She said that since then, she can’t believe how much of her life has been taken up by cancer.
“The thing that has really thrown me since then is that this thing essentially takes up two years of your life.”
Soon after her meeting with doctors at the Mayo Clinic, she was scheduled for a double mastectomy, which would remove both her breasts and replace them with tissue spacers. These spacers are implanted to replace the breast tissue that is removed during the mastectomy and filled with saline or silicone gel, according to breastcancer.org.
“Basically they cut your breasts off. After that, I began my chemo treatment,” Garner said.
Starting in January 2020, her friend Kay Powell drove her from Moultrie to the Mayo Clinic once a week to receive her chemo treatments.
“You’re so tired. You can’t drive like that after treatments. They give you anti-nausea medicine but you still feel it. I tried to (drive) myself and I got sick on the way home.”
Her chemo treatments continued for six months. She said during all that time, neither the COVID pandemic nor the cancer stopped her from working.
“Throughout all of it, I had to take some days off of course but me and my husband never stopped working… There was one instance when my husband had tested positive for COVID and he had to live in a camper in our back yard for about a month.”
She said that there were never any delays to her treatment due to the pandemic and that the one instance with her husband was the “the only thing that ever really came from it.”
After she completed her chemotherapy, she got a one month reprieve before she began radiation treatment. Due to radiation being five days a week, she had to move to Jacksonville for six weeks to complete it.
“I was staying in a fully furnished apartment and I would see as much of my family as I could,” she said.
Once finishing her radiation, she moved back in with her family in Moultrie and continues to drive down to the Mayo Clinic for routine blood tests and physicals. She says she doesn’t like words like “remission” or “cancer free” because there is still a chance things could return.
“If it hasn’t come back in ten years then I will say I’m in remission but until then I just have to wait,” Garner said.
She currently is receiving a monthly shot at the Edwards Cancer Center, takes a daily pill medication and returns to the Mayo Clinic for routine blood work and physicals. Other than that, it’s back to normal for her. On October 26 she will be returning to the Mayo Clinic to get reconstructive plastic surgery, which will replace her spacers.
“It’s been such a long journey,” she said. “There are too many people to name in this community who sent cards, loving messages or helped out in many other ways. The amount of support we got from the community is just too big to say. I look forward to the days ahead with them and my family.”
