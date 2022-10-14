Abundant sunshine. High 79F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 12:12 pm
Boss Hawg — mascot of the Colquitt County High School Packers — dances on the team's float in Thursday's Homecoming parade.
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The community turned out Thursday, Oct. 13, to support the Colquitt County High School Packers during the Homecoming parade through downtown Moultrie.
See images from the event in the slideshow at left.
