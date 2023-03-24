TIFTON, Ga. — The Natural Resources Conservation Workshop (NRCW) is available to Georgia’s rising 10th, 11th, and 12th graders. This workshop focuses on the value, protection, and conservation of Georgia’s wildlife, forestry, soil, and water resources, including conservation in Georgia’s mining industry, according to a press release from the Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District. The workshop gives students a taste of college life while delivering valuable insight into careers through their counselors and instructors.
The 2023 NRCW will take place June 11-16 on the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton. The workshop features field trips, classroom instruction, and recreational activities. Students scoring well on the workshop exam may be awarded a college scholarship. A limited number of scholarships are awarded based on exam scores and specific scholarship guidelines and criteria, the press release said.
Sponsorships are available through local Soil and Water Conservation Districts for students to attend at no cost. Transportation options are also available. Registration is available through May 1 at www.abac.edu/nrcw.
Partnering agencies for NRCW are Georgia Association of Conservation Districts, Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Society, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission, Georgia Forestry Commission, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources.
The mission of the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD) is to advocate for the conservation of Georgia’s natural resources by providing organization, leadership and a unified strategic direction to the Conservation Districts of the state. For more information on GACD or to explore opportunities on how you can support our efforts, please visit us online at www.gacd.us or on Facebook @GACDConserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.