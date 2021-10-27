MOULTRIE, Ga. — Three men were arrested following a shooting that took place early Saturday morning on 11th Court Northwest.
An argument erupted in a residence on 11th Court Northwest, said Lt. David Corona of the Moultrie Police Department Criminal Investigations Division in an interview Wednesday.
During the argument, Tymetrius Nunn, 24, of Tifton “grabbed a gun and shot in the vicinity of three victims,” Corona said.
One unidentified man was struck but did not request or receive medical attention, Corona said
Following the shooting, Nunn along with two others — Micheal Sylvester Harris, 51, 217 Third St. S.W., and Micheal Rashawn Harris, 33, 619 Fourth St. N.W. — fled the scene in what was described as a “silver Buick passenger car.”
Law enforcement pursued the car to a trailer park on Doc Darbyshire Road, where all three passengers were arrested without incident, according to a report of the pursuit by a Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy.
Following the arrest, police said, cocaine was found on Micheal Rashawn Harris’ person. The exact amount was not specified.
Nunn was charged with five counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Micheal Rashawn Harris was charged with probation violation and possession of cocaine. Micheal Sylvester Harris, who was allegedly driving the vehicle during the pursuit, was charged with probation violation and “numerous traffic violations,” according to Corona.
The incident is still under investigation, Corona said.
