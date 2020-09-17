MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Three young people, two of them under the age of 20, were taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center following a two-car collision Tuesday. All were treated and released, a hospital spokeswoman said Thursday.
Carmen Lim, 16, was driving her vehicle, a bronze 2016 Toyota Corolla, west on Fifth Avenue Southeast alongside her passenger, James Bledsoe, 17.
At the same time, Maggie Sheppard, 25, was driving her red 2012 GMC Sierra K1500 east on the same street, Moultrie Police reported. With the right of way, she drove straight through the intersection between Fifth Avenue and Second Street S.E. as Lim made a left turn onto Second Street.
According to the accident report, “[Lim] stated that she was careful about making the left turn but collided into the red pick-up truck.”
The resulting collision, which placed both vehicles in the middle of the roadway, left all three parties with possible injuries.
Sheppard had to be carried from her truck to the sidewalk by a bystander, the MPD report read.
Colquitt EMS took both Bledsoe and Sheppard to Colquitt Regional Medical Center, while a police officer transported Lim there for possible shock, the MPD report read.
Lim was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
