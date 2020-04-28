MOULTRIE, Ga. – The investigation into an April 13 burglary led to three people being charged in various recent thefts.
Eric Young, 31, was charged with burglary and theft by receiving, and Jose Martin, 23, was charged with burglary and theft by taking.
On April 13, a burglary was reported at a residence on Chitty Road. Colquitt County Sheriff’s Investigator Justin Searcy received photos from a deer camera in the Chitty Road area and was able to identify three subjects: Young, Martin and a woman who has not yet been charged.
During the investigation, Searcy said, he was able to link Young and Martin to a vehicle theft that occurred around 297 Lisa Lane on April 3. He was also able to trace a stolen trailer from 916 George Flowers Road to the pair as well.
Through the investigation, Searcy located numerous stolen items that were recovered from 1388 Cook Road, such as televisions, handguns and other miscellaneous goods that had been stolen. A man by the name of Brian Laughter lived at the residence on Cook Road and was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, Searcy said. A motorcycle stolen from 193 Meders Drive, Omega, was also recovered from the property.
