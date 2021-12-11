DOERUN, Ga. — Three people died following a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on the outskirts of Doerun.
Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock identified the victims as Randy and Carol Saturday and Randy’s brother, David Saturday. They were the only people in the car, Brock said.
Brock said the Saturdays were driving south on Highway 133 approaching the Doerun city limits. At the big curve in front of Mobley Gin, the car ran off the road and down an embankment, then hit a tree. Brock said investigators currently don’t know the reason the car left the roadway.
He said the 911 Center was notified of the crash about 4:27 p.m.
The tragedy is the latest in a string of fatal traffic accidents that have taken eight lives. In addition to the three victims of Saturday’s wreck:
• Kurt White, 13, died Nov. 19 when his fell from his ATV as it ran off Kilgore Road.
• Elijah Partain, 19, died Nov. 19 when his motorcycle hit a deer on U.S. Highway 319.
• James Hester of Tifton died sometime after a two-vehicle accident on Ellenton-Omega Road Nov. 19. His wife, Myrtice, was also injured.
• Aubrey Nichols, 19, died in a one-vehicle accident on Ellenton-Norman Park Road Nov. 25, Thanksgiving day.
• Betty Welch, 74, died Thursday, Dec. 9, following a two-car accident the previous day on Highway 111 near Unity Lane.
