MOULTRIE, Ga. – Three people were recently indicted on charges they tried to cross a guard line at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office with contraband.
Neither an indictment nor an accusation is a conviction. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. The indictment allows the cases to proceed in the county's Superior Court system.
Carol Maxine Fountain, 72, Kimberly Milisa Horne, 44, and John Christopher Fountain,52, were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, crossing guard lines, in connection with an incident on or about Dec. 23, 2021.
Court documents say Carol Fountain and Horne were wrapping tobacco and rolling papers and then dropping the package off at an inmate worksite for John Fountain, an inmate.
