MOULTRIE, Ga. — Three Moultrie men are wanted by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office after a high speed pursuit by Georgia State Patrol and an unsuccessful foot chase.
The GSP cruiser caught fire after the pursuit. The fire spread to the other vehicle and both were seriously damaged, Colquitt County law enforcement said.
Law enforcement officers have warrants for Dijmon “Baby D” Wheeler, 17, of Moultrie, who is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle, and for his passengers, Wheeler’s brother Yasheed “Lou Wheel” Wheeler, 17, and I’Quavien “Quez” Nyquez Grier, 18, both of Moultrie.
GSP troopers Steven Kornegay and Derrick Pitts attempted a traffic stop on a black Toyota Camry on the afternoon of Feb. 26. Once Kornegay exited his patrol vehicle, the driver of the stopped vehicle began to drive away, according to CCSO investigator Kat Johnson.
“When Kornegay was approaching the violating vehicle the driver began speeding away at a high rate of speed causing Kornegay to run back to his vehicle,” Johnson said in an interview Wednesday.
The troopers then began to chase the Camry, which reached speeds of “over 100 MPH,” Johnson said.
Johnson did not say where the chase initially began but the Camry turned onto Mitchell Suber Road then Presley Suber Road.
“The driver of the violator vehicle proceeded into a field. The troopers attempted to stop the vehicle several times while in the field but (the driver) was able to maneuver his car so that a stop could not be safely made,” Johnson said.
While in the field, Kornegay and Pitts saw a blue Nike bookbag, a small bag of what was later confirmed to be less than an ounce of marijuana and a handgun being thrown out of the moving vehicle, Johnson said. All items was later recovered by law enforcement.
Also, while driving around in a circle, the Camry struck the GSP cruiser in the driver side rear end, according to Johnson.
The pursuit eventually led back on Highway 319 where the vehicle continued to flee at a high rate of speed, she said.
“The vehicle did veer into oncoming traffic several times. It almost hit other vehicles head on. The vehicle continued to travel towards Moultrie when the driver attempted to turn onto Lee Lewis Road… Before he made that turn Kornegay and Pitts both observed a Chevrolet Impala turn down Lee Lewis Road right before Wheeler attempted to make that turn,” Johnson stated.
Due to the Camry’s high rate of speed, it veered into a side street ditch when it attempted to make the turn off Highway 319.
“He did try to drive back out of the ditch but Kornegay was able to position his vehicle so that the driver was not able to get the vehicle back out. Kornegay pulled his vehicle up right on the passenger side door. It can be seen on Pitts’ dash cam that the driver exited first,” Johnson stated.
All three suspects then fled from the scene on foot while Pitts and Kornegay ran after them. The chase ended quickly as all three suspects were seen getting in the blue Impala the officers saw earlier. Johnson stated it was more than likely an orchestrated getaway.
“We believe that during the pursuit, the subjects in the violator vehicle called the driver of the Impala to come pick them up,” Johnson said.
Due to the incident being an active investigation, Johnson was unable to provide more details regarding the driver of the Impala or a more detailed description of the car.
Following the three suspects' escape, a fire was seen coming from the GSP vehicle.
“Due to what was later determined as mechanical issues after the pursuit, the trooper vehicle did catch fire which then in turn caught the violator vehicle on fire. Both vehicles were a total loss,” Johnson said.
If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspects, you can contact the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 229-616-7460.
