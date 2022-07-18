MOULTRIE, Ga. – Four cases involving the abuse of children will move forward following Colquitt County’s Grand Jury's recent indictments.
Neither an indictment nor an accusation is a conviction. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
The indictment allows the cases to proceed in the county's Superior Court system. All details of the following cases are from indictment documents filed with the Colquitt County Clerk of Court’s Office.
The Colquitt County Grand Jury issued indictments in the following cases:
• Detaveis Rakeem Andrews; rape and statutory rape.
• Jose Israel Aguirre; statutory rape and child molestation.
• Richard Kinsey; cruelty to children in the first degree and cruelty to children in the third degree.
• Amado Grande Ramirez; child molestation, sexual battery against a child under 16 and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.