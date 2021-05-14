MOULTRIE, Ga.- Georgia 4-H camps will officially be open for the summer.
After the COVID-19 pandemic shut all camp activities down last summer, information has been released for sign ups.
“Singups are limited and some camps already have a wait list,” said 4-H Agent Savannah Carter.
All camps will be held at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Putnam Co.
Camp information:
Cloverleaf Camp (4th-6th) $300 June 15-18
Junior Camp (7th and 8th) $250 July 12-15
Senior Extreme Camp (9th-12th) $225 June 7-10 or June 15-18
“While our numbers are limited, we are still accepting signups. We will be following COVID guidelines and masks are currently required,” stated Carter.
Currently both the junior and senior camps have a waitlist and those who had signed up last year will have first priority. If you would like to sign up for the 4-H Camp, call 229-616-7455.
