MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County 4-H BB team is making preparations for their first ever online auction. The auction will be held on their Facebook page from 6 p.m. March 11 to 8 p.m. March 12.
The auction’s proceeds will help the BB team prepare to host the district tournament. The team is made up of 21 shooters and 21 line coaches. Shooters range from elementary school students to high school students while line coaches are usually parents or another adult relative.
The team is coached by Benny Norman and Shane Mims. They along with volunteers have gone around the community to secure items that will be available for bidding according to 4-H Agent Savannah Carter.
Some items available include, a 24-inch BlackStone Grill, Husky Toolbox Set, a sterling silver necklace and a $60 gift card to Three Crazy Bakers.
Winning bidders will be contacted through Facebook to let them know they won. Winners will also be given the details of picking up their item at that time.
As well as preparing for the tournament, Carter hopes to use the money to help the team acquire a more secure practice space.
“We had to put the practice on hold for a bit because the Extension Office is used for so many other things like the hog show,” said Carter in a recent interview.
Last year Carter and members of the team approached the county administration about purchasing an old storage barn near the extension office.
“Depending on a grant from the Home Depot which would’ve been $5,000, we were going to offer to buy the barn for a dedicated practice space,” stated Carter.
Due to the pandemic, that prospect had fallen through. Carter hopes to restart the process soon.
If you would like to know more about the fundraising opportunities including the online auction, follow the Colquitt County 4-H page on Facebook.
