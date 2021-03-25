MOULTRIE, Ga. — After almost three years, the Colquitt County 4-H program has brought back its Tomato Plant Sale.
The plant sale was discontinued in May 2018 after the retirement of 4-H Agent Zona Medley, according to 4-H Agent Savannah Carter. The sale was announced in a Facebook post stating it was, “back again by popular demand.”
The tomatoes are large to extra large red bounty tomatoes, which are being sold for only $1 and all proceeds are going to support the 4-H program. Eight hundred plants were set to be sold when the fundraiser kicked off Monday.
“We were worried because people were begging to have the sale back but we didn’t know if we could move the plants like we used to,” said Carter in a recent interview.
As of Thursday, around 300 plants remain to be sold.
“We’ve been so happy to see the response so far. We are now worried we aren’t going to have enough,” stated Carter.
The plants can be purchased at the Colquitt County Extension 4-H Office at 350 Building 1, Veterans Parkway North. The office asks that if you would like to purchase any plants that you call them at 229-616-7455 to be let into the building.
The 4-H program will be kicking off its Vidalia Onion Fundraiser on April 1 and both fundraisers will continue until supplies are emptied.
