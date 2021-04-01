MOULTRIE, Ga. — The annual 4-H Vidalia Onion Fundraiser officially kicked off Thursday.
The Vidalia onion sale is a mainstay for most 4-H programs, according to 4-H agent Savannah Carter. The fundraiser will be selling 10 pound and 25 pound bags of Vidalia onions as well as 10 pound bags of red onions.
Ten-pound bags will be sold at $10 no matter the variety and the 25 pound bags will sell for $20. All the onions being sold are grown at McDonald Farms outside Vidalia, Ga.
Orders are due by April 30, Carter said. Orders can be placed at the Colquitt County 4-H office located at 350 Building 1, Veterans Parkway North.
All proceeds will be put towards the 4-H Summer Camp. Registration for the camp will be open soon, according to Carter.
Last year the camp was cancelled due to COVID-19 and registration will be limited this year. Those who registered last year will have the first opportunity to register for this year.
If you have questions about the camp or the Vidalia onion fundraiser, you can contact the 4-H office at 229-616-7455
