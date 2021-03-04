MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County students from third to 12th grades showcased their best hogs Tuesday, March 2, in the Colquitt County 4-H and FFA Hog Show at the county agricultural complex.
The students competed in heats organized by grade level.
Mason Bass and Carolyne Turner took home the top prizes of the Grand Champion Market Barrow and the Grand Champion Market Gilt, respectively. Each received a prize of $1,500 for their top place victory.
Ret Turner took home the Reserve Champion Market Barrow award and Lily Bass received the Reserve Champion Market Gilt award. Each reserve award was worth $1,000 in prize money.
The Market Barrow Class Winners were Maggie Strange, Dru McLeod, Brock Weaver, Mason Bass and Ret Turner.
The Market Gilt Class Winners were Parker Goss, Jordan Hudson, Landon Roberts, Roxanne Herndon, Carolyne Turner, Konner Kelley and Lily Bass.
The Showmanship Winners were Libba Dykes, Iverson Powell, Jaxon Fowler, Brody Bennett, Ret Turner, PJ Burkett, Carolyne Turner, Konnor Kelly and Brock Weaver.
Lily Watson took home the Positive Attitude Award Winner.
The show featured a guest judge, Jorrod Halphen, who selected winners for each showcase and gave feedback to the top three placers in that showcase. Halphen is currently an Agricultural Education instructor at Yukon, Oklahoma, and was a member of the 2019 National Champion Livestock Judging Team at Oklahoma State University, according to Colquitt County Jr. Livestock Association President, Lamar Bukett.
The event also featured a livestock auction and an auction featuring items donated by the community. Some items included a chocolate cake from Pammy Cakes, a wooden flag donated by the FFA Ag Machine group and a Canoe Purse donated by Everything Special.
The top prizes were also donated by the community. The Cotton Company donated the Grand Championship Barrow prize, Country Financial donated the Grand Champion Gift, the Farm Bureau donated the Reserve Champion Gift and the Mobley Greenhouse donated the Reserve Champion Barrow.
The next livestock show, the Colquitt County Cow Show, is set for March 9.
