MOULTRIE, Ga. – Kids can experience a fun and educational summer by attending Colquitt County 4-H Summer Camps.
Colquitt County 4-H provides opportunities for youth both in-school and after-school through club meetings, livestock projects and STEM activities. 4-H is free to join and is available to any student in fourth grade to 12th grade or ages 9 to 19.
“We want to help the kids of Colquitt County grow into productive citizens and be involved in the community,” Valerie Bennett, Colquitt County 4-H agent said in an interview on Wednesday.
She also said they want the kids to make healthy choices and good decisions while gaining leadership skills.
The Colquitt County Extension Office will be collaborating with Dougherty, Grady, Mitchell and Worth County 4-H programs for their Summer STEM Camp. The camp will be held from June 7 to June 9. The Summer STEM Camp costs $25 per child, and kids will need to bring a sack lunch for each day.
On the first day of camp, the kids will visit the Mitchell County Extension office for a day of engineering challenges and science experiments.
“The kids will be able to play with robots and technology,” Abby Cooper, the 4-H program assistant said.
The next day kids will have Ag Day at the Colquitt County Extension Office. They will have tours at local farms and the Rossman Apiary and collect ingredients. After the tours, they will return to the extension office and make ice cream in a bag with the collected ingredients.
The last day of the Summer STEM Camp is Animal & Insect Day at Chehaw Park.
4-H’ers in fourth through sixth grade can attend 4-H Camp Colquitt on June 21 to June 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp costs $30 per person and they can participate in “Under the Sea”-themed water games and learn about pollution.
Bennett said attendees will be able to learn about pollution and focus on a healthy environment through cleaning up a small oil spill.
Participants can also learn essential skills for daily life in the Skills For Life Camp. This camp is for 4-H’ers in grades seven through 12, and will be held from July 13 to 15. It’s $30 per attendee and it will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Preteens and teenagers will learn skills on how to budget, proper etiquette and job preparation.
Bennett said they will learn how to sew a button on a shirt, do simple meal prep and be ready for the workforce. They will also do mock interviews and write resumes.
Other upcoming activities
Colquitt County livestock practices will be held at the office on June 21, June 23, July 12 and July 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for students in first grade through 12th grade. Students will be able to get tips about showing goats and lambs from FFA and 4-H leaders.
For more information or to RSVP to the camps, please call the office at 229-616-7455.
