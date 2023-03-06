MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County 4-H program is seeking students from fourth through twelfth grades to travel for upcoming week-long summer camps.
Colquitt County 4-H’ers will have the chance to have fun while completing educational activities, Colquitt County 4-H Agent Valerie Bennett and Colquitt County 4-H Educator Abigail Cooper said in an interview Monday.
Fourth- to sixth-grade students will swim and learn beach ecology and herpetology, which is the branch of zoology concerned with the study of amphibians and reptiles, during the 4-H Cloverleaf Camp. While at Driftwood beach the kids will learn how to seine fish – which is a method of fishing that employs a surrounding net.
Bennett and Cooper said campers will also be able to walk a nature trail, join a bike ride around the island and go to Summer Waves Water Park.
The 4-H Cloverleaf Camp is scheduled from July 3 to July 7 and will be held at Camp Jekyll.
The 4-H Junior Camp will be held in Fortson, Ga., from June 19 to 23. Seventh- and eighth-grade campers will take a trip to Stone Mountain and the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Junior campers will have opportunities to swim, complete a high ropes course and zipline, Bennett said.
Colquitt County students in grades nine through twelve can sign up for the Rock Eagle Senior Summer Camp where they will complete service and swim activities, and participate in a field day and canoe. The senior camp is scheduled for July 3 to July 7.
Each camp costs $400 per student and must have a $75 deposit submitted to the Colquitt County 4-H.
Colquitt County 4-H’ers can raise money for their camp costs through the Vidalia onion sales that will begin near the end of March. Students can stop by the Colquitt County UGA Extension Office on 350 North Veterans Parkway to pick up their onions.
“Whatever they raise goes directly to their personal [summer camp] accounts,” Bennett said.
To learn more about the upcoming camps please call Bennett and Cooper at 229-616-7455.
