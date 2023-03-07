MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County 4-H’ers have consistently performed all year in local and statewide competitions and livestock shows.
The Moultrie Observer discussed the program’s strides Monday with Valerie Bennett, the Colquitt County 4-H agent, and Abigail Cooper, a Colquitt County 4-H educator.
The program’s success began in the fall with the Cloverleaf and Junior/Senior District Project Achievement.
“The student’s DPA can be either a presentation or a speech on a specific topic ranging in various categories including team sports, performing arts, arts and crafts, beef and herpetology. Students can also perform cooking demonstrations,” Bennet explained.
Colquitt County 4-H'ers led the program’s year at the Cloverleaf District Project Achievement (DPA) held in November in Norman Park. Six students in fourth to sixth grade participated in the event. The team sports category had three competitors and the remaining categories had one competitor each.
“They all did very well,” the agent said.
The program is looking for more students to participate in the DPA. Students normally build and track their project’s progress throughout the year through a portfolio.
Three students went on to participate in the Junior and Senior District Project Achievement in February 2023. The DPA took place the weekend of Feb. 10 through Feb. 12 at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center. Colquitt County 4-H had one student perform in cooking, one competed in performing arts and one performed in fruits, nuts and vegetable categories.
S.A.F.E. Program
Colquitt County 4-H has also witnessed strides in its shooting sports program called Project S.A.F.E. (Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education). Local 4-H’ers, as early as fourth grade, compete with BB guns, air pistols and .22 rifles. The program currently has 19 BB shooters, which is double last year’s participation.
“We hope to add archery for the next school season,” Bennett said.
The shooters took part in a local match in February and will advance to the district competition on April 8. Once the students compete, they might have a chance to compete in the state competition scheduled for April 29. The .22 rifle shooters have a silhouette match scheduled for March 25.
Local and State Livestock Shows
Livestock shows were major for Colquitt County 4-H this year. Students represented Colquitt County in the Lambs and Goats competition at the State Livestock Show at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Ga., in October, Bennett said.
Later in November, local 4-H’ers participated in the Colquitt County Lamb and Goat show. They had a state-wide Swine and Cattle livestock show in February followed by a Breeding Ewes and Breeding Does event.
They also participated in the 2023 Colquitt County Hog Show on Friday, March 3, and the Hog and Cattle Sale in partnership with the Colquitt County Junior Livestock Association scheduled Tuesday, March 7.
Other program updates
One major focus for the 4-H program has been improving local students’ economic knowledge. Bennett and Cooper have conducted monthly visits at all but one of the local school system’s campuses.
“We've been [teaching] economics lessons with the kids that relate to their standard, but we've also tried to tie them back to specifically relate to Colquitt County so that the kids understand what's here for them,” Bennett explained. “When they grow up, they don't have to go to Atlanta or leave that state. There are a lot of good places here and they can help grow their community.”
The agents are seeking more students who are interested in the local programs, their after-school activities and upcoming 4-H Cloverleaf, 4-H Junior and Rock Eagle Senior summer camps.
To learn more about the upcoming camps please call Bennett and Cooper at 229-616-7455.
