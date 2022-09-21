MOULTRIE, Ga. – A total of 42 teachers from schools within the Colquitt County School District were recently awarded teacher grants from Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation.
The district congratulated the teachers in a press release posted on the CCSD website Tuesday.
It states, “We want to thank Colquitt EMC for its continued commitment to our students, teachers, and community. Teachers will use these grant funds to provide additional instructional opportunities for students and enhance learning.”
Colquitt EMC awarded almost $40,000 in total to the teachers under their “Bright Ideas” grant. Winners could receive up to $1,000.
The Bright Ideas grant is intended to boost innovative lessons and projects to energize students' learning abilities.
“The purpose of the Bright Ideas Program is to provide resources for teachers that will enable them to plan and implement special instructional opportunities to improve student achievement through the implementation of the Georgia Performance Standards,” according to the Colquitt EMC website.
Some projects range from pea plant experiments to a World War II art project.
The 11 Colquitt County schools where teachers received awards include C.A. Gray Junior High, Cox Elementary, Doerun Elementary, GEAR, Hamilton Elementary, J.M Odom Elementary, Norman Park Elementary, R.B. Wright Elementary, Stringfellow Elementary, Sunset Elementary and Willie J. Williams Middle.
Hamilton Elementary had a total of 13 winners, which was more than any other awarded school in this district this year.
Public and private school teachers, teaching grades K-12, in any subject area are eligible to apply for the grant, and the money cannot be used for professional development.
Schools in the areas that Colquitt EMC serves may submit more than one application. However, teachers are eligible to submit only one application per school year.
Applications for the 2023 Bright Ideas Grant Program will be available April 1, 2023.
