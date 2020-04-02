MOULTRIE, Ga. – There are now 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colquitt County, according to Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Of the 266 tests performed, 163 have been negative, 60 are pending and five related deaths have been recorded. In the age groups of 0 to 17, there has been one case, 27 in the 18 to 59 age groups and 15 in the 60 and over age group.
These numbers are specific to Colquitt Regional and Sterling Physician Group clinics. They do not include tests performed at other testing sites.
