BOSTON, Ga. — Fall is in the air and brings the Boston (Ga.) Mini-Marathon and Festival. Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, everyone is invited to enjoy all the festivities.
This premier south Georgia festival offers traditional fall festival events plus the famed 13.1 mile run plus new features, according to a press release from festival organizers.
The day begins early on Oct. 29 with vendor check-in at the information booth in front of Synovus Bank on Jefferson Street; the race/walk participants check in on Jefferson Street. Runners from across the South participate in the race, which covers a wheel-measured, sanctioned course through the pastoral countryside.
After the presentation of the "Star-Spangled Banner," the signal sounds at 8 a.m., sending the runners off to complete the 13.1 mile course; runners for the new 5K run event follow at 8:15 a.m.; participants in the 5K walk leave at 8:45 a.m.
“Registration is brisk and competition is keen!" Brad Johnson, race director, said. "Register early to assure receiving a packet with our T-shirt on race day. You can add another great T-shirt design to your collection. Winners are recognized in an awards ceremony in Watt Park at 11 a.m.”
Register directly at runsignup.com; get a form from website (www.bostonga.com), or call Johnson at (229) 221-8092.
The tantalizing aromas of BBQ, blooming onions, fried fish, funnel cakes, and other festival fare fill the air as the food court opens at 9 a.m. Surrounded by the arts/crafts vendors, festival goers can satisfy their taste buds and shop from a wide array of arts/crafts and specialty items.
In addition to the food court, local restaurants will be open serving their specialties and downtown shops and boutiques invite everyone to come in. Hannah Evans, who is organizing the vendors urges them to pre-register on the website, www.bostonga.com/events, to get more information on Facebook (Boston Mini-Marathon and Festival or Boston Community Center), or to get brochures from local businesses. Contact Evans at (229) 498-1146.
At 10 a.m., the much-anticipated Bed Race event begins. A new event for this festival, the Hope to Dream nonprofit sponsored by Ashley Furniture and 1915 South has donated 125,000 beds to support children in need. The theme for this competition is “Bedtime Stories”; registration is $75 per team with proceeds used to provide books for children in the Boston community. Teams will compete for Boston Road Runner (fastest time), Boston Spirit Award (most creative bed design) and Boston Broken Spring Award (What were you thinking?). Winners will be recognized in an awards ceremony at the end of the race. For more information, call Amanda Maxwell at (229) 498-1146 or visit the website or Facebook page.
At 10:30 a.m., more competition takes place in Watt Park as children of all ages line up to be judged in their Halloween costumes. To compete, simply come in your costume to Watt Park by 10:30. Carrie Pope is organizing this event; young and old alike are encouraged to participate in the fun. “Participants are judged in age groups; the competition is friendly and all participants get prizes!” Pope said.
An awards ceremony at 11 a.m. in Watt Park recognizes the winners from the race/walk events.
The parade begins at 2 p.m. The parade honors one of Boston’s oldest businesses and a family that has deep roots in our community. Ag-Pro Corporate offices are local and represent decades of Groover family involvement in John Deere brand; representatives of Ag-Pro will serve as parade marshal. The parade features the newly crowned Miss Boston and her Court, floats and festival queens from surrounding communities, Thomas County Central High School Marching Band, Thomas County Central Middle School Band, equestrian units, and many others. There is no fee to enter but you must pre-register. Forms are available on the website, at local businesses or contact Amanda Maxwell at (229) 498-1146.
Entertainment will be provided throughout the day including a Kids Karnival featuring free activities such as face painting as well as 911 Safety Education. These activities will be located in the area behind the east side of the 100 block of Main Street.
Sponsored by the Boston Community Club, the 43rd Annual Mini-Marathon and Festival promises a day chockfull of activities for the entire family. All proceeds are used for other community events.
