ALBANY, Ga.– Five defendants involved in the distribution of up to 13 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia have pleaded guilty to their crimes in federal court, said Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
On Monday, April 19, Xavier Jordan, 32, of Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and Tobias Sanders, 31, of Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On Thursday, April 15, R. Kevin Barrineau, 47, of Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and Joseph “Bae Bae” Jones, 31, of Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
On July 7, 2020, Phil Grim, 44, of Cairo, pleaded guilty to one count conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
All five defendants entered their pleas before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner. All five face a mandatory minimum of ten years to a maximum of life imprisonment to be followed by a minimum of five years of supervised release and a $10,000,000 fine. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Drug traffickers who distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in the Middle District of Georgia face steep federal prison sentences,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “I want to commend the GBI for conducting this significant investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in southwest Georgia and working to protect our communities from this poison.”
“The pleas of these defendants are the direct result of the effective partnership between our local, state and federal agencies. We will work tirelessly together to hold accountable drug dealers supplying our neighborhoods with poison. The GBI is dedicated to thoroughly investigating these crimes to lead to successful prosecution,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds.
GBI agents conducted a wiretap investigation into the drug distribution activities of Jones, beginning in March 2019, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office. The investigation revealed that Jones and his co-defendants were engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia. According to Jones’ signed plea agreement, the investigation into his methamphetamine distribution activities began when a police report was filed on December 13, 2017, with the Cairo Police Department about the kidnapping of Jones, Sanders and another individual. From that investigation, and subsequent video and undercover surveillance of Jones and co-defendants, law enforcement learned that Jones was a major methamphetamine supplier operating in Cairo.
Jones was taken into custody following a search of his residence on Alison Drive in Cairo on June 12, 2019. Inside the home, agents found a quantity of methamphetamine floating in the toilet and in the sewage line, $13,323 in cash, two handguns, digital scales and 16 cellular phones. In addition, written ledgers describing various transactions amounting to the distribution of 13 kilograms of methamphetamine were discovered in Jones’ vehicle, the US Attorney’s Office said.
The US Attorney’s Office also described the circumstances under which the co-defendants were arrested:
• Co-defendant Jordan, acting under Jones’ direction as a courier and under surveillance, was arrested in possession of 1,850 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine on May 5, 2019.
• Co-defendant Grim was captured under surveillance purchasing quantities of methamphetamine from Jones and admitted in his signed plea agreement to seeing four to five pounds of methamphetamine during one encounter with Jones at his Alison Drive residence.
• Co-defendant Sanders was taken into custody following a June 12, 2019 search of his Marshall Street, Thomasville, Georgia, residence where agents found a quantity of methamphetamine, digital scales, two handguns and $1,923 in cash. In addition, Sanders was listed as a recipient of methamphetamine in Jones’ ledger book.
• Co-defendant Barrineau was intercepted in wiretaps purchasing quantities of methamphetamine from Jones.
