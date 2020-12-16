MOULTRIE, Ga. – The August 2020 term of the Colquitt County Grand Jury convened on Dec. 10 and handed down indictments in 105 criminal cases. Also, the District Attorney’s office of the Southern Judicial Circuit made an additional 23 accusations.
Among the indicted are the five men arrested Sept. 11 and 13, 2019, in connection with armed robberies that mainly targeted the Hispanic community. They are:
• Ronald West – three counts home invasion, seven counts armed robbery, 14 counts aggravated assault, four counts violation of street gang terrorism and prevention, four counts possession of firearm during commission of a felony, five counts possession of firearm by convicted felon, driving without headlights, giving false information to law enforcement officer
• Raheim Carter – two counts home invasion, seven counts of armed robbery, six counts aggravated assault, two counts violation of street gang terrorism and prevention, possession of firearm during commission of a felony
• Waiquan Nowell – three counts home invasion, seven counts armed robbery, 14 counts aggravated assault, five counts violation of street gang terrorism and prevention, three counts possession of firearm during commission of felony and five counts possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Cedrick Barge – three counts home invasion, seven counts armed robbery, 14 counts aggravated assault, three counts violation of street gang terrorism and prevention, four counts possession of firearm during commission of felony, four counts possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Dontae Barfield – home invasion, six counts aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony
In a separate listed indictment, West, Barge, Nowell and Carter are charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Scissors attack
Also indicted is Byron Mejia, who in March was arrested for an incident on Old Adel Road where a woman was stabbed in the head with a pair of scissors. A month later he was charged with rape against the same victim.
His indictments are on charges of battery (family violence), two counts aggravated assault (family violence), cruelty to children in the third degree, rape and aggravated assault.
Other indictments
• Anthony Giddens, arrested after a traffic stop Sept. 10, 2019, was indicted on charges of trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools to commit a crime, two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark, theft by receiving stolen property, taillight violation, defective windshield, no tag, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Donovan Ansley – two counts burglary in the second degree, two counts theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects.
• Carl Jenkins and Amanda Allen – two counts of burglary in the second degree, vandalism of a place of worship, (Allen only) theft by deception.
• Earl Robertson – possession of firearm by convicted felon, discharge of gun near highway or street.
• Christina Kosik – aggravated assault.
• Dangelo Strawter – fleeing or attempting to elude, obstruction of an officer, two counts child safety restraint violation, two counts speeding.
• Ahygie Bailey – fleeing or attempting to elude, theft by receiving stolen property, speeding, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane, two counts failure to stop at stop sign, reckless driving.
• Roderick Wilkins – two counts fleeing or attempting to elude, driving without a license, obstruction of an officer.
• Jonayvion Madison – fleeing and attempting to elude, speeding.
• Christopher Brannon – failure to register as a sex offender.
• Thomas Tyler – tampering with the operation of an electronic monitoring device.
• Terry Mitchell – tampering with the operation of an electronic monitoring device.
• Jesus Enriquez – aggravated assault, criminal damage to property second degree, terroristic threats.
• Domingo Mejia – making a false statement.
• Justin Tinier – two counts of entering automobile, theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine.
• Clyde Hamby – three counts theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Clyde Hamby – possession of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance, driving while license suspended, driving on improper registration, two counts failure to stop at stop sign.
• Nijavious Brown – two counts fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, speeding, failure to stop at stop sign.
• Charles Odom – two counts aggravated assault (family violence), three counts possession of firearm during commission of felony, battery (family violence), terroristic threats, disorderly conduct.
• Brian Merritt – false imprisonment, three counts battery.
• Jacob Bullard – aggravated battery, escape.
• Joseph Sesler – fleeing and attempting to elude, driving with suspended license, reckless driving, failure to stop at stop sign, speeding.
• Joseph Owen – aggravated assault, simple battery.
• Cynthia Taylor – aggravated assault, two counts obstruction of an officer.
• Cynthia Taylor – three counts obstruction of an officer, simple battery.
• Zekevis Williams – two counts obstruction of an officer, possession of methamphetamine.
• Jakeem Ward – four counts theft by receiving stolen property.
• Erica Langley – three counts crossing guard line with contraband.
• Charles Kinsey – possession of controlled substance by an inmate, possession of tobacco by an inmate, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Benjamin Burns and Emanuel Smith – theft by taking, escape.
• Kevin Jordan – five counts child molestation.
• Joel Gonzalez – robbery by sudden snatching, interference with government property, unlawful acts of violence in penal institution, two counts obstruction of officer, simple battery, removal of weapon from public official, felony criminal attempt.
• Dale Doss and June Doss – terroristic threats, (Dale Doss) aggravated battery (family violence).
• Ladarius Foster – aggravated battery, aggravated assault.
• Brian Laughter – forgery in the third degree.
• Brian Laughter – two counts aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of felony, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, tampering with evidence.
• Jerome Clark – possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, recidivist.
• Eric Edwards – possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts obstruction of officer, failure to stop at stop sign, DUI and recidivist.
• David Embrick – two counts possession of prohibited items by inmate.
• Jonathan Hill – trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of crime, possession of drug related objects, tampering with evidence.
• Joshua Calhoun – three counts illegal use of communication facility, three counts sale of marijuana.
• Brad Yates – two counts possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, recidivist.
• Jeremiah Johnson – two counts terroristic threats.
• Joshua Folsom – possession of telecommunications device by an inmate.
• William McGee – four counts possession of prohibited items by inmate, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine.
• Kenneth Mills – possession of contraband by inmate.
• Kevis Cunningham – possession of prohibited items by inmate, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine.
• Melike Taylor – possession of methamphetamine, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Cody Gignac – possession of controlled substance, crossing guard lines with drugs.
• Izak Melton – theft by taking, making false statement.
• Nicholas McClendon – possession of prohibited items by inmate, two counts resisting officer in penal institution, three counts terroristic threats.
• Joel Tucker – possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, recidivist.
• Joel Tucker – financial transaction card theft, five counts financial transaction card fraud.
• Jason Hopper – trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.
• Marquez Booker – possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, no tag.
• Damien Enoch – fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of drug related objects.
• Heather Griffin – two counts aggravated assault (family violence), aggravated battery (family violence).
• Joseph Lawhorne – aggravated assault (family violence), battery (family violence).
• Kimori Ward – aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of handgun by person under 18 years of age, discharge of gun near highway or street, possession of firearm during commission of felony, three counts fleeing or attempting to elude, six counts failure to stop at stop sign, interference with government property, reckless driving.
• Daryl Kinsey – forgery in the third degree, executing fictitious checks, theft by deception.
• George Callhan – aggravated assault (family violence), possession of firearm during commission of felony, cruelty to children (third degree).
• Aaron Blaylock – three counts burglary (third degree).
• Keith Phillips – aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children (third degree).
• Latosha Barnes – possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence, driving on suspended, cancelled or revoked license, tag light violation.
• Luveaches Moore – two counts fleeing or attempting to elude, five counts failure to stop at stop sign, reckless driving, speeding, disregarding traffic control device, obstruction of officer.
• Johnny Murray – fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction of an officer, three counts speeding, five counts failure to stop at stop sign.
• Lashawn Lee – possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, criminal use of an article with altered identification mark.
• Marcus Poole – fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to stop at stop sign, speeding, reckless driving, failure to wear seat safety belt.
• Derrick Key – driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign, obstruction of officer, expired tag.
• Jackie Payne – trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of firearm during commission of felony, possession of tools for commission of a crime, tag light violation, obstruction of an officer, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Hannah Castro – trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of firearm during commission of felony.
• Prentice Merriweather – possession of tools for commission of a crime, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of an officer, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Travien Walker – theft by shoplifting, criminal trespass.
• Rufino Ramos – aggravated assault (family violence), aggravated battery (family violence), false imprisonment.
• Dana Leon Martin – aggravated assault, possession of knife during commission of a crime, false imprisonment.
• George Tucker – four counts entering auto, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Joshua Lewis, Andy Vaughn, Christian Tyson – aggravated assault, aggravated battery.
• Gregory Ward – aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of felony, pointing gun or pistol at another, cruelty to children (third degree).
• Terry Mitchell – aggravated stalking.
• Dontavius Walden – interference with government property, obstruction of an officer, criminal trespass.
• Marcus Blakely – possession of cocaine, interference with government property, five counts obstruction of an officer.
• Calvin Kagler – three counts statutory rape, three counts child molestation, three counts burglary (first degree).
• Pretoria Daniels – arson (first degree), criminal damage to property (second degree).
• Julian Rogers and Domonique Rogers – possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Derrick Champion – aggravated assault, possession of knife during commission of felony, possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert Burr – two counts fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, speeding, driving without license, theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of an officer, giving false information to law enforcement officer.
• Marshall Jenkins – aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
• Tony Jones Jr. – two counts aggravated assault, two counts possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Aaron Ponder – two counts aggravated battery (family violence), simple assault, battery (family violence), simple assault, cruelty to children (third degree).
• Jerry King – aggravated assault.
• Makenzie Smith, Jakeem Ward, Paul Ward and Toni Dean – (Smith, Jakeem Ward and Paul Ward) aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of felony, (Dean) two counts hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal.
• Corey Thompson – burglary in second degree.
• Cameron Brown – two counts child molestation, sexual battery, false imprisonment, sexual battery against child under 16.
• Angela Venable – aggravated assault.
• James McDaniel – two counts aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• David Reid – aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of felony, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Accusations
• Elizabeth DeMott – possession of schedule II controlled substance.
• Abby Fambro – possession of schedule II controlled substance.
• Anthony Giddens – theft by shoplifting.
• Curtis Taylor – possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug related objects.
• Derrick Stamper – possession of cocaine, obstruction of an officer, tampering with evidence, driving without a license, tag light violation.
• Willie Roberts – two counts obstruction of an officer.
• Antonio Thomas – possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Carl Franklin – aggravated stalking, battery family violence, two counts obstruction of an officer.
• Carlos Castro – possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, DUI, improper turn at intersection, failure to wear seat safety belt.
• Michael Radford – speeding, DUI, possession of methamphetamine.
• Kenji Irvin – possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine.
• Alexia Beggs – forgery in the first degree.
• Efren Sandoval-Cedilio – possession of methamphetamine, DUI.
• Jessica Luckey – possession of schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in container.
• Sabrina Smithwick – possession of methamphetamine.
• Kelley Rainey – possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Gay – possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, DUI.
• Taylor Myers – possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance.
• Michael Herndon – possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
• Bruce Middleton – theft by taking.
• Mitchell Guin – two counts possession of controlled substance.
• Kenron Elkins – sale of methamphetamine.
• Kenabion DeBruce – theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
