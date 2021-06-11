MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening for 50 Yard Line Sports Bar & Grill, located at 203 W. Central Ave. in Moultrie, Georgia.
50 Yard Line Sports Bar & Grill is owned by Sherard Reynolds and Rohail Saqi. It is a limited restaurant that serves quick orders as well as mixed drinks. They offer karaoke on Thursday nights and a Sunday lunch buffet. It’s a place you can go after a long day at work and enjoy a game of pool.
Their hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until midnight and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. You can reach 50 Yard Line Sports Bar & Grill by calling 229-529-1175 or visit their Facebook page listed as 50 Yard Line Sports Bar and Grill.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Sherard Reynolds and Suhail Saqi, the 50 Yard Line staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.