MOULTRIE – Music memorization, drill formations and sharp instrument movements are just a few of the tasks that the 50th Regiment Marching Band practiced during its first day of band camp Thursday morning.
The Colquitt County High School’s band room had about 148 students, in grades 9 through 12, preparing their instruments and meeting their leadership team before exiting to the outside practice area.
Ryan Borger, the Colquitt County School District’s director of bands and the head director for the 50th Regiment Marching Band, had three goals for the students this season: to always bring the right energy at all times, to be dedicated to the details of the fundamentals and to increase expectations of time and commitment.
Terrance Bates and Athena Harris from CCHS, Sarah Brown from C.A. Gray Junior High School and Lidenel Risque, Williams J. Williams Middle School, also direct the band in various specialities.
The 2023-2024 half-time show theme is “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.” The show’s opener is a musical arrangement of “Mr. Roboto,” by Styx and will transition into the show’s second number which is an electronic arrangement of “Robot Rock,” by Daft Punk. The second number will also have a percussion feature. The third of the show, the student’s favorite selection, is “Human Nature,” by the “King of Pop” himself, Michael Jackson. The final song is a part of the 1999 science fiction action film, “The Matrix.”
The show theme and song selections were inspired to highlight different sounds that the students enjoy while also presenting an important message to modern society.
“The whole actual concept of the artificial intelligence show is: How can we take advantage of all this technology without losing our humanity? It's kind of the whole message of the show, so the 'Human Nature' part becomes kind of important. I just thought it was a really unique kind to slow down but still have kind of an uptempo,” Borger explained.
Not only does the show theme change each season, but also the marching band’s student leadership. Borger named Daisy Arredondo-Mondragon, a rising CCHS junior, and Haven Westberry, a rising CCHS senior, as this year’s drum majors. Hiddekel Balderama, a flute and piccolo player, and Adrian Martinez, a trumpet and mellophone player, will serve as the band’s co-presidents.
The drum majors, co-presidents and section leaders began their work for this upcoming season at the end of the previous academic term with managing rookie camp. First-year band students take time to learn how to march and learn the standard practices of marching band.
Borger said the band has a tentative preview show scheduled for parents on the final day of practice July 28 at 8 p.m. The showcase will be the first time the full marching band hits the field and will show all of what they’ve learned during the camp.
The band is also continuing its Corporate Sponsorship Program this year. There are five levels with different donation ranges and perks.
“[Donations range] anywhere from $100 to $2,500 because for some people, things have been harder than others. I also know it’s been a really supportive community, and everybody would help if they could. We tried to create a level where everybody felt like they could actually help,” Borger said.
The lowest level is the “Fan of the 50th,” with a donation range of $100 to $250. Donor perks include a name feature on the sign at the Hawg Rock Cafe including at all band concerts, social media recognition and a sticker of sponsorship.
The “Pride Level” is the highest level with a donation of $2,500. Donor perks include a plaque of sponsorship, a mention during pregame and halftime of home games, social media recognition and the name featured on band equipment trucks. Additional perks are logo features on the band equipment truck and on a sign at Hawg Rock Cafe and at all band concerts all year.
“All donations go directly to the financial support of the band members — scholarships, meals, equipment upgrades, travel, and honor band opportunities,” according to the handout.
For more donation or sponsorship information, please visit the CCHS 50th Regiment Band Booster website or Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.