MOULTRIE, Ga. — Six people were charged Thursday after drug agents raided a house on Hopewell Church Road.
At about 9:30 a.m. on March 4, the Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a home at 188 Hopewell Church Road.
Sheriff’s Investigator Channing McDowell secured the search warrant after a confidential informant was sent undercover to purchase heroin from the resident.
Within the home they found Christ Bridges, 45, 188 Hopewell Church Road; Holly Bailor, 41, 114 Popular Trail; George Price III, 51, 510 25th Ave. S.E. Apt. 510; Anne Norman, 39, 1001 S. Main St.; Taylor Clifton, 29, 2911 Madelina Road, Albany, Ga.; and Kenneth Moore, 36, 859 Old Berlin Road.
In the house they also found used needles, needles containing codeine and oxycodone, packaging equipment including bags and digital scales and an undisclosed amount of heroin and methamphetamine, McDowell said.
According to McDowell, Bridges was the one who sold the heroin to the informant, so he was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Bailor was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II substance and the possession of meth. Price was charged with felony probation violation, possession of a schedule II substance and the possession of meth.
Norman was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute as well as possession of meth with intent to distribute. Clifton and Moore were both charged with the possession of meth.
