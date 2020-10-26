MOULTRIE, Ga. – In a group sting effort by investigators from the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office drug enforcement unit, seven people were arrested Thursday evening on prostitution and other drug charges.
Six of those are female. The one male arrested was not yet identified by law enforcement officials as the investigation remains ongoing.
The women arrested are:
• Zabrina Bennett, 31, of Lake Park, charged with prostitution.
• Lynnette Murillo, 21, of Tifton, charged with prostitution.
• Heather Crews, 42, of Albany, charged with prostitution, possession of meth and possession of ecstasy.
• Tynise Peterson, 20, of Cairo, charged with prostitution.
• Vanessa Thomas, 33, of Albany, charged with prostitution.
• Uniquia Thrower, 27, of Albany, charged with prostitution.
